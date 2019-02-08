Celebration of life services for Barbara Wright will be held at 2 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 13136 Hwy 6 in Santa Fe.
Celebration of life services for Mary Matthews will be held at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 2120 36th St. North, Texas City under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City.
Services for Ruby Douglas will be held at Reedy Chapel AME Church, 2013 Broadway Ave. J., at 11 a.m. under the direction of Wynn Funeral Home.
Memorial service for Robert Kay will be held at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 7127 Methodist Street, Hitchcock, Texas 77563.
Funeral services for Angela Cartwright will be held at 11 a.m. at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Celebration of life services for Zoila Wittine will be held between 1-3 p.m. at Abundant Life Church, 5801 Ave. S. in Galveston under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
A celebration of life for James Hufnagle “Huff’s” will be held at 1 p.m. at Malloy & Son Funeral Home, 3028 Broadway St. in Galveston, with a reception immediately following at the 1859 Ashton Villa, 2328 Broadway.
Memorial service for Richard Batie will be held at 11 a.m. at Live Oak Baptist Church, 1020 32nd St. in Galveston.
Memorial services for Yvette McCain will be held at 11 a.m. at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson.
Celebration of life services for Carey Wood will be held at 2 p.m. at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City.
Burial and graveside services for Henry Bennison will be held at 1 p.m. at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Kerrville TX under the direction of Malloy & Son’s Funeral Home.
Funeral services Cynthia Jepsen will be held at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home.
Funeral services for Debbie Langham will be held at 11 a.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Texas City, under the direction of McBride Funeral Home.
Services for Mary Brown will be held at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Bay Area Funeral Directors, 5410 FM 1765 (facing Highway 3).
A celebration of life service for Dorothy Hendrix is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Barbours Chapel Church in Texas City, TX.
Services for Betty Stewart will be held at Jerusalem Baptist Church at 10 a.m. under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
