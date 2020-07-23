SANTA FE—
Everett James Holbrook passed from this life Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Webster.
In Berkley, California on October 24, 2017, God blessed us with a tiny angel whose love shone bright and beautiful. Everett was a boy through and through. He loved playing with his trucks, trains and dinosaurs and was never afraid to get his hands dirty. Seeking out worms in the mud was one of his favorite activities. Everett was the ultimate cuddle bug, especially when there was a Disney movie on the television. His little hands would reach out to hold yours and you couldn’t help but feel him pulling on your heartstrings. Although we had many plans for Everett on earth, God had plans that only He understands. Our angel so soft and sweet is now wrapped safely in the arms of our Lord until we can hold him once again.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Donald “Sonny” Holbrook; grandmothers, Claire Morton and Carmen Cline.
Survivors include his parents, Kyle and Sarah (Whyde) Holbrook; sister, Emerson Claire Holbrook; grandparents, Steve and Lori Whyde of Santa Fe, Cathy Morton of Ashville, Oregon, Liesa Barnum of Greybull, Wyoming; aunt and uncle, Jon Rosson of Pasadena, Angel Cohen of Santa Fe; great-aunt, Jacqueline Leavitt and husband, Joe of Wickenburg, Arizona.
Visitation with the family will be from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, followed by a memorial service at 10:00 a.m., at First Baptist Church of Alta Loma, 5400 FM 646, Santa Fe, Texas, with Pastor Jake Bigford and Chaplain Ben Mayhugh officiating. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
