Elna M. Norman

HOUSTON — Elna M. (Roberson) Norman, 89, transitioned to her heavenly home on October 16, 2021, at her home in Houston, TX, with family by her side.
Elna was born on July 13, 1932, in Old Washington in Washington County, TX, to Addie Marie (Wells) and Ollie Roberson.
Elna is preceded in death by her son, Edward “Dennis”, grandsons, Avery, Michael, Jr., siblings and numerous aunts and uncles.
Elna leaves cherished memories with her children, Harrette Norman (Ken), Sharon, Melba, Cleveland Glenn (Jena) and Yolanda Norman Chenier (Michael, Sr.), 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and siblings: Lawrence Roberson (Rita), Cheryl Letroise (Robert), Martha Cook (Robert), Ollie Baker (Tony) and Erma Jean Turner; daughter in law: Louella Norman and as well as a very dear friend of nearly 70 years, Verlena Bell and a host of relatives.
There will be a service celebrating her life will be at 12:00 PM on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at West Point Baptist Church, in Galveston, Texas, with Dr. Lewis D. Little Sr., Pastor, officiating. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Mr. Norris D. Burkley II at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary who will fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
