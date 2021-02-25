TEXAS CITY —
Mrs. Sandra Johnson, 70, passed away February 21, 2021. Mrs. Johnson was born January 23, 1951 in Marshall, Texas. A memorial service for Mrs. Johnson will be held Friday, February 26, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Texas City.
