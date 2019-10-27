Warren George Kelly
TEXAS CITY—Warren George Kelly, 74, of Texas City, Texas passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019. Services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home. 409-986-9900 www.carnesfuneralhome.com
William Penick Ilgenfritz
SAN LEON—William Penick Ilgenfritz, 77, of San Leon, Texas passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home. 409-986-9900 www.carnesfuneralhome.com
