Hansen
Funeral services for Charles Hansen will be held today at 10 a.m. at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, with Father Edward Thompson officiating. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery.
Leal
Celebration of life services for Arthur Leal will be held today at Scott Funeral Home beginning at 7 p.m. with cousin Trey Luper officiating.
Pearson
Services for Mary Pearson will be held today from 5 to 8 p.m. at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson.
Wells
Graveside services for Mattie Wells will be held today at 10 a.m. at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery, with Pastor John Elliott officiating under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home, (409) 925-3501.
Walton
Services for Thomas Walton will be held today at 3 p.m. at Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque.
Kraus
Graveside services for Kenneth Kraus will be held today at 11 a.m. at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Emken-Linton Funeral Home.
Nessler
Funeral services for Joanne Nessler will be held today at 2 p.m. at Emken-Linton Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.