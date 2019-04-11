Hansen

Funeral services for Charles Hansen will be held today at 10 a.m. at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, with Father Edward Thompson officiating. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery.

Leal

Celebration of life services for Arthur Leal will be held today at Scott Funeral Home beginning at 7 p.m. with cousin Trey Luper officiating.

Pearson

Services for Mary Pearson will be held today from 5 to 8 p.m. at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson.

Wells

Graveside services for Mattie Wells will be held today at 10 a.m. at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery, with Pastor John Elliott officiating under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home, (409) 925-3501.

Walton

Services for Thomas Walton will be held today at 3 p.m. at Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque.

Kraus

Graveside services for Kenneth Kraus will be held today at 11 a.m. at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Emken-Linton Funeral Home.

Nessler

Funeral services for Joanne Nessler will be held today at 2 p.m. at Emken-Linton Funeral Home.

