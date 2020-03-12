In Loving Memory of
Samuel F. Garcia
December 28th, 1946 – March 9th, 2020
Samuel F. Garcia, 73, was born in McAllen, Texas on December 28th, 1946. He passed away Monday, March 9th, 2020 at Mainland Hospital in Texas City.
Samuel worked at First Baptist Church for over 20 years where he then retired. During his time at the Church, he attended many mission trips alongside his wife, daughter, and many friends. He truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures such as watering his plants, spending time with family and friends and creating memories that we will cherish forever. God gave Samuel an amazing ability to touch people’s hearts through humor and he was a constant source of peace and tranquility to people when they needed it the most.
Samuel is survived by wife of 53 years, Regina H. Garcia; son, Samuel Jesus Garcia; daughters, Samantha R. Garcia and husband Gustavo Aguirre, and Wendy Garza and husband Sammy Garza; brother, Leo Garcia; sisters, Margie Salinas and Lupe Gamboa; grandchildren, Marissa, Kameron, Kaden, Tuesday, Tadan as well as many nieces and nephews.
Samuel is preceded in death by parents, Antonio and Maria F. Garcia; brothers, Noe and Jose Garcia, and sisters, Elena Martinez and Dominga Torres.
Family and friends will forever remember Samuel as a loving husband, father and grandfather.
A visitation will start at 3PM on Saturday 14th, 2020 at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway Texas City, TX 77590 with 4PM Funeral Services to follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.