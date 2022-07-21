LA MARQUE — Shirley Louise Harkreader of La Marque, Texas, and most recently of Atlanta, GA, passed away July 13, 2022 at Piedmont Walton County Hospital, Monroe, GA, surrounded by her family.
Shirley was born on August 8, 1933 to Marshall Harley and Elsie Irene Sublett in Fort Smith, Arkansas. She grew up in Greenwood, Arkansas and graduated from Greenwood High School in 1951. Shirley was the loving wife of Jerry C. Harkreader for 61 years. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt, she was preceded in death by her parents, and by her husband, Jerry, her daughter, Sharon Harkreader Salazar, and her sister, Molly Mahl. She is survived by her children Jerry Harkreader Jr. (Carolyn) of Loganville, GA and Danny Harkreader (Arline) of DeRidder, LA, sister Barbara Puckett (Joe), also of Atlanta, and her brother Roger H. Sublett (Cindy), of Cincinnati, Ohio, her grandchildren, Jonna Osborne (James), Krista Charen (Adam), both of Atlanta, Emily Lanting (Eric), of Las Vegas, NV, Amy Harkreader, of Richmond, TX, Cliff Harkreader of DeRidder, LA and Christopher Salazar (Emily) of La Porte, TX, great- grandchildren, Anna and Sam Charen, Grace, John and Mark Lanting, Sydney and Jack Osborne, Cheyanne, Hayley, Asher and Ezekiel Salazar, and Ben Shillingburg and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022 from 12:00 noon - 2:00pm with a memorial service beginning at 2:00pm at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.