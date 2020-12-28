TEXAS CITY —
Victor Zuniga Jr., 70, was born in San Antonio, Texas on February 17, 1950. He passed Wednesday December 23, 2020 at home surrounded by loving family in Texas City, TX.
Victor is survived by loving wife of 49 years, Sylvia Segobia Zuniga; daughter, Melissa Maldonado and husband Aaron; daughter, Matilda Lopez and husband Jesse; sons, Victor Zuniga III and wife Yolanda, and Nico Zuniga; 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren
Guests are invited to share in a Celebration of Life Visitation from 10-11:00 a.m., with 11:00 a.m. Memorial Services on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway, TX 77591.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.