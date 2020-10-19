Daniel Waugh Richardson Jr, 87, passed away unexpectedly on October 17 at his home on Tiki Island, TX due to a chronic illness.
He was born in 1932 in Denver, Colorado to Daniel Waugh and Ruth (Slater) Richardson. He became an Eagle Scout and attended Wheat Ridge High School in Wheat Ridge, Colorado. He graduated from Colorado School of Mines with a degree in geophysical engineering.
He served our country as a Lieutenant in the Naval Construction Battalion and then returned to civilian life. He worked for Mobil Oil, spending more than 40 years searching the world for oil and gas. His work led him to Alaska, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Nigeria, Egypt, the Philippines and Ethiopia. In the industry, he was known as an oil finder, having served as the geophysicist for the initial well at the PT Arun Fields (Indonesia). He was a Senior Geophysicist for Mobil Oil in Dallas at the time of his retirement. He spent the next 15 years as a consultant in the domestic oil and gas industry.
An avid reader with a photographic memory, he loved challenging his children and grandchildren to grow and learn. A man of deep integrity, his word was his bond. His hobbies included cooking, gardening, wood-working and hunting.
He and his wife, Gail Perkins Richardson, were married almost 55 years. He is survived by his wife, Gail, his daughter, Dr. Gwyn Richardson and son-in-law J. Randy Garcia and son, D. Mark Richardson, and daughter-in-law Holly Hopkins as well as grandsons Jonathan and Creighton Garcia and Blake Richardson. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Norma Joan Koury.
The family would like to thank Dr. Celyne Bueno and all of the staff at MD Anderson Cancer Center in League City for their outstanding, compassionate care.
The family is holding a private service at Carnes Brothers Funeral home in Galveston on October 20, 2020 and ask that any donations made in Dan’s name be sent to the Rosenberg Library in Galveston, Texas or the Southeast Church of Christ in Friendswood, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.