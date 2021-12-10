TEXAS CITY — Ellwyn Eugene “Red” Ray, 94, of Texas City passed away Sunday, November 21, 2021 at S&S Serenity Care in Pasadena, Texas.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., December 14, 2021, at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery 7301 Memorial Street, Hitchcock, Texas. Visitation will be from 5:00 -7:00 p.m., on Monday, December 13th, at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Red Ray was born on July 29, 1927 in Neodesha, Kansas. He was a Chief Operator in Oil Movements for 35 years at Amoco Oil in Texas City.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Eugene Ray and Grace May Robinson, his wife Geraldine “Jerry” Ray, son Michael Eugene Ray and great-granddaughter Kenzley Saige Haywood.
Survivors include son, Raymond Smith and wife Myra; daughter, Tara Corbett and husband Herbert; grandchildren, Nicholas Smith and wife Courtney, Lisa Gerky and husband Brook, Chad Karacostas and wife Stefanie, Christa Agorastos, Joseph Pavlovsky and wife Courtney, Jessica Mattison and husband Matt, Kayla Davis and husband Kevin, Meagan Oberley and husband Skyler and Zachary Corbett. 16 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Nicholas Smith, Chad Karacostas, Joseph Pavlovsky, Matt Mattison, Kevin Davis and Zachary Corbett
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Light Hospice 12550 Fuqua St, Suite 300 Houston, Texas 77034
