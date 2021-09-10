GALVESTON — Charlene F. (Tina) Benton was born the daughter of Charles and Alvera Bernadoni on June 23, 1939 in Galveston, Texas. She lived all of her life in Galveston except for a brief time in California and Maryland. Charlene married 3 times, Bobby Lewis for 14 years, to Al Gonzales for 7 years and now to Buddy Benton for 44 years.
She graduated from Galveston Ball High School and worked at several different jobs during her life. She loved country and western music and dancing. She followed her husband Buddy all over the country while he played in a band. She also loved to bowl and was an avid bowler with a 170 average. She was a member of the 600 Clubs in California and Galveston.
Tina was a good person and was loved and liked by many friends. She will be missed by all of her friends and family.
She leaves behind her husband Buddy; son Robin Lewis Jr; step-sons Buddy and Donald Benton; cousin Doris Slawson; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 from 11:00 A.M. to 12 Noon. Graveside services will continue at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas at 2:00 P.M., with Reverend Dennis Allen officiating.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Buckner, Tommy Harryman, Donald Benton, Buddy Benton, Robin Lewis, Jr. and Chuck Anderson.
