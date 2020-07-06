Oscar Henry Placker

Oscar Placker left this world peacefully while a patient at the VA Hospital in Houston, TX on July 1, 2020.
Oscar is survived by his spouse of 20 years, Eldrege Langlinais. He has 2 sisters in Houston, Carol and Bonnie, and one brother, Michael. He has an aunt and uncle in Houston, Linda and Stanley Kink and an Aunt Brenda. He has numerous nieces and nephews and cousins. And a huge host of friends.
Oscar was born and reared in San Antonio. He moved to Houston-Galveston area after completing his medical requirements as an ear specialist. He opened a Galveston office and ran it for years. He was also co-owner of Paradise Guest house, The Pink Dolphin, and Uncle Mary’s Gourmet Food.
Oscar was in the Navy for 7 years in the early 70’s in Vietnam.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Calvin and Billie Jean Placker, and brother James Placker.
Services are pending.
