GALVESTON—Angela Rae Cartwright, age 48, of Galveston died Tuesday January 29, 2019 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston.
Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. with viewing beginning at 9:00 a.m. Saturday February 9, 2019 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston, Reverend Tim Allen officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery. www.carnesbrothers.com
Born November 26, 1970 in The Philippines, Angela was a Home Care Provider. She was a loving mother, grandmother and daughter who will be missed dearly.
Survivors include her parents Charles and Earline Cartwright; fiancé Delbert Davis; daughters, Daunjanae Walker and Parphenia Cartwright; son, Sir Christian Cartwright; grandchildren, Kingston Walker, Kyree Miles, Le’Mauri Miles and Kevaughn Tottenham.
