DICKINSON—Charlotte Lovene Walker passed away peacefully on April 30, 2019. Mrs. Walker was born on May 27, 1929, in Dragon, Utah, to Charles and Maurine Dine. Her husband, Glen Arrington Walker, her son, Royce Glen Walker, her grandson, Daniel Walker, and her granddaughter, Sherri Walker Veatch preceded her in death.
Mrs. Walker moved to Dickinson in 1964 where she and her husband owned and operated M&W Printers. She also was employed by the College of the Mainland from 1984 to 2019 as an Instructor in the Lifelong Learners 50+ Program where she taught Brazilian Embroidery and Quilting.
Mrs. Walker is survived by her son David Walker of Alvin; her son and daughter-in-law Douglas and Judy Walker of Dickinson; her daughter and son-in-law Karen and Wayne Beuchaw of Dickinson; her daughter Charlyn Walker of Splendora; five grandchildren Shannon Walker Wise, Darren Walker, Frankie Walker, Monica Walker and Roland Walker; one great grandson Levi Walker; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at Forest Park East in League City from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. with funeral services at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Burial will immediately follow at the Forest Park East Cemetery. If desired, memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to Lifelong Learner’s 50+ Program at College of the Mainland.
