TEXAS CITY — Rojelio Solis, Jr., age 67, passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021. Service arrangements are entrusted to Crowder Funeral Home — La Marque.
SANTA FE — Edna Lee Chambers, age 81, passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Service arrangements are entrusted to Hayes Funeral Home.
GALVESTON — Elvira Valdez Rios, age 91, passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021. Service arrangements are entrusted to Malloy & Son Funeral Home www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com. 409.763.2475
