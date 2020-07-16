The Rev. Norman Van Johnson, Jr., the beloved pastor of Gethsemane Baptist Church, owner of J.R.’s Originals Clothing, husband of 31 years to Dolores, father to Myia and Chantara, son of Dorothy Hill and Norman, Sr., brother of Emory Johnson (Nicole) and Charlie Washington, Jr., Gladys Alex (Tony), Glenda Henry, Deloyis Phillips, Ella and Michelle Washington , Darlene Randle and Victoria Johnson (Antonio) with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, received his call into eternal rest on Sunday, July 12, 2020.
Pastor Johnson’s life work was entrenched in being a model of God’s favour and love. A son of the Macedonia church, he was called to become the proud pastor of Gethsemane church in 2000, He was a part of the local, district, state and national association work.
As a business owner he helped so many individuals with their clothing attire and our youth with prom tuxedos and even mentoring many of them in young men's gentlemen clubs and Christian Basketball League. He had compassion of serving.
Pastor Johnson will lie in state from 11AM – 12:45PM on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Greater St Matthew Baptist Church (6333 Hwy 6, Hitchcock) Rev W.L. Randall, Jr. host pastor. A service of Thanksgivings and Praise for his Life, Legacy, Love and Ministry will begin at 1:00 PM with Pastor A.W. Colbert officiating. COVID-19 guidelines will be in place. He will be laid to rest at Lakeview Cemetery in Galveston, TX
The family have entrusted the services of Pastor Johnson to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary and you may send condolences www.fieldsjohnson.com
