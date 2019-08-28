October 1, 1961 - August 17, 2019
Mrs. Jervelle Denise Ward, 57, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019. Mrs. Ward was born October 1, 1961 in Galveston, Texas.
A memorial service for Mrs. Ward will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Texas City. Pastor Larry Johnson will officiate the memorial service.
