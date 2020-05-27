June 20, 1950 – May 25, 2020
Germaine “Gigi” Eunice Schmidt passed away peacefully in her sleep at home surrounded by her family on May 25. All who loved her dearly will never forget her heart-warming humor, tenacity for speaking the truth, and courageous care for people from all walks of life.
Gigi was born in Galveston, Texas on June 20, 1950. “Eunice” as she endearingly preferred (not!) to be called, married her high school sweetheart John in 1977. She was a realtor for more than 43 years, 34 of those as a broker. Throughout her career, she always impressed her daughters with her hard-working ethic and amazing ability to take on a breadth of jobs from top-notch real estate broker to home improvement extraordinaire, and spendthrift shopper to a world-class gambler. Outside of work, she dedicated her time to a number of charitable causes - in her earlier years as part of the Junior League, and later in life in supporting the Catholic Church.
Over the past 13 years, Gigi put up an awe-inspiring fight against kidney cancer. She fought hard to be there for her family whenever they needed her most – including when her two daughters were married in 2012, and watching her grandbabies grow into two adorable girls. Her courageous fight is testament to how she continued to grow in her Catholic faith, love for Christ and devotion to the Blessed Mother throughout her life. She considered her favorite angels and saints as some of her closest friends.
Gigi, John, and their daughters, sons-in-law and granddaughters sincerely thank her loving relatives and friends, fondly including the members of the Spelunker Women’s Club [Carol Yarbrough, Judge Jan Yarbrough, Tonka Lane, Gail Curphey, Cindy Ervin Cagle, Jeannie Guarino] with whom she enjoyed breaking bread monthly these past years, for all their well wishes and prayers extended electronically via texts, emails, and FaceTime and Zoom calls, and to the “Food Brigade” for their generosity and kindness in providing an endless stream of meals and pandemic-scarce groceries during her final days on this earth. Such caring, supportive actions during her 58-day stay in homecare hospice greatly eased Gigi’s anxiety about leaving us without our incredibly fearless leader.
Gigi leaves behind her ‘Griswold’ family, who joined her on amazing adventures near and far around the world and are grateful for all the magical moments they have been blessed to spend together. She will be sorely missed and is survived by her husband John Schmidt, daughters Tara Schmidt and Lauren (Schmidt) Kajdas, sons-in-law Mark Everett and Marcus Kajdas, granddaughters Ariel and Zoey, her adorable doggies (Sirius, Sophie, and Mallie), and beloved extended family:
• The Llewellyns: Jo Elaine Llewellyn; Marilyn Butterowe; Sharon & Kenn Croisant; Frankie B. Petronella; Leann Carmical & Kevin Walsh, Isabella and Jacob Carmical, and Jack, Margaret, and Daniel Walsh; Pam & Colleen Daly; Jennifer & Steve Schaaf; Claire Brady & Remi Jo Finch; Trey & Debbie Llewellyn, Nicholas and Sam; Sara and Grant Bohne; Greyson & Stevie Rose; Angela Llewellyn, Jonathan and Addie; Lloyd Bell, Shelbie, Sarah, Levi, Benjamin; Kyle Bell, Kyla, Kelsey; Pat Brady; Frank Petronella; Gloria & Frank Guisti; and
• The Schmidts: Rita Brouillard Goebel; JB & Claudie Schmidt; Jamie Pace, Madolynne, Evhon; Courtney Kee, Carson, Kayla, Kinley; Matthew Hudson, Paige, Hailey, Sean; Michael & Crystal Hudson, Kyle, Madison, Rachel; Jim & Jennifer Hudson, Serena, Audrey, James IV; Beth Hudson.
Before departing, Gigi told us to be sure to give her warmest final regards and thanks to:
• Her friends and cousins whom she loved as siblings: Saralyn Richard; Peggy Rapp; Margaret Tindel; Al & LuAnn Fichera; Harriet “Pet” Pittman; Lynda Balfour; Dancie Ware; Joyce Ann Daniel; Claudia Stevens; Dee Otte; Robert John Babcock; and numerous other dear cousins;
• The members of the “Food Brigade” not already named above: Jennifer Lane; Ashley Yarbrough Dusek; Paul & Linda Bohn; Margaret & Tony Scofelia; Jo Ann Del Papa; Henry Freudenburg;
• The A-Med Hospice team, especially Stacy; and
• Her round-the-clock sitters beginning May 5, especially Latesha and Pat.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Georgia Llewellyn Sr.; brother, Earl Llewellyn Jr.; sister, Betty Bell; brother- and sister-in-law, Jim and Margaret Ann Hudson; and her childhood friend, Father Frank Fabj.
A funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Galveston on Friday, May 29, at 11:00 a.m., with visitation at 9:00 a.m. and a Rosary at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Galveston Calvary Catholic Cemetery, with both the Mass and interment being subject to Covid-19 restrictions. A “Celebration of Life & Home-going” memorial service and party will be held in her honor once the pandemic has passed. In the meantime, if you would like to join us in celebrating Gigi’s life, in lieu of flowers please give generously to Holy Family Catholic Parish of Galveston-Bolivar, MD Anderson Cancer Center, or any charity of your choice in her remembrance. (And if you haven’t tried Gigi’s favorite cocktail, the Bushwacker, she asks you to try one and make her a toast… she’ll be having one upstairs at the Pearly Gates!)
[A collaborative family effort published with the pre-departure approval of our dear wife and mother, Gigi, because we all know “if Mama ain’t happy, ain’t nobody happy!” Any errors or omissions from doing as she instructed are solely those of her husband – temporarily lost without her direct supervision.]
