Martha June Lee, 73, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Mainland Medical Center.
Martha was born in Galveston, Texas to Savada Holloway and Luther Ballard. Martha was a graduate of Lincoln High School class of 1965. Martha belonged to Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church. She enjoyed going to church, shopping and listening to music. She will be remembered for her style, giving heart and loving nature.
She is survived by her son, Andre Shanks; brother, John Britton; sisters, Mary Hudson, Sherilyn Collins (Hosea); special friend, Charles “Gaylord” Proctor and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
She is proceeded in death by her parents, her son, Joseph Shanks, III; sister, Savada Stevenson; brothers, L.B. Ballard, Elmo Stevenson and Robert Stevenson; and grandson, Keegan Takoda Shanks.
A public visitation will be held on Tuesday July 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with a chapel service to begin at 12:00 p.m. Services will be held at Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church located at 7420 FM 1765 Texas City, Texas 77591. Burial to follow at Galveston Memorial park located at 7301 Memorial Street, Hitchcock, Texas 77563.
Services are under the direction of Bay Area Funeral Directors. 409-933-4300
