MONTGOMERY, TX — On July 17, 2021, our Lord called Darlene Martin Stephens of Montgomery, Texas home at the age of 72. Darlene was born November 21, 1948 to Perry “Pappy” Martin and Iva Sommer Martin in Texas City, Texas.
Darlene graduated from Texas City High School in 1967. She worked for many years at Humana and San Jacinto Methodist Hospitals in Baytown as an Occupational Therapist.
Darlene is preceded in death by her brother Douglas and “Daddy” Perry Martin. She is survived by her mother Iva Martin and her faithful furry companion Quizzie. Darlene will be remembered and missed by family and friends.
The family is grateful to the caregivers at HCA Conroe and Tuscany House.
Praise God for the life of Darlene and those she touched, both people and animals. Now unto you Father, she is home.
