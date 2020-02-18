Willie J. Guidry, 78, transitioned to eternal rest on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Methodist St. John Hospital in Nassau Bay, TX. He was born April 21, 1941, to the late Wallace Guidry, Sr. and Mary M. Guidry.
Willie is survived by his devoted and faithful wife of 57 years, Carol A. Guidry; daughters, Maxine E. Guidry and Kennisha D. Allen; nephews/sons, Robert C. Fields(Sherralyn) and T.J. Fields (Sonia); granddaughter, De'lani H. Allen; mother, Mary M. Gayden; two sisters, brother, uncle and numerous other nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
The family will receive visitors at 8:00 AM, with a rosary beginning at 9:20 AM, followed by a funeral mass celebrating his life at 10:00 AM on Friday, February, 21, 2020, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, with Father Jude Ezuma officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
Send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
