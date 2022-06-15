Francis William Frank Furleigh

TEXAS CITY — Francis “Frank” William Furleigh, 78, of Texas City, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022 in Webster, Texas. He was born April 16, 1944, in Mason City, Iowa, to Philip and Anna Furleigh.
Frank served in the United States Marine Corps during Vietnam and retired as First Sergeant in 1984, after 22 years of service. He also worked and retired from the Texas City and La Marque 911 Dispatch and the Galveston County Veteran Service Office giving him a total of 52 years of public service. He was also a lifetime member of VFW Post 8248 and numerous other Veteran organizations. Frank has been a resident of Galveston County for over forty years.
Frank is preceded in death by his parents; daughter Karen Shouse, two sisters: Phyllis Pedersen and Roberta Goodman; four brothers: Pat Furleigh, Dick Furleigh; Tom Furleigh, and Jack Furleigh.
He is survived by his wife of twenty years, Gayle Furleigh of Texas City, TX; daughter Michelle Chapman of Mesa, AZ; two sons John Furleigh of Mesa, AR and William Furleigh of Houston, TX; stepdaughter Kristine Weekly of Texas City, TX; stepson Rocky Weekly of Texas City, TX; brother James “Jim” Furleigh of Falbrook, CA and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022 from 10:00am -11:00am with a Vigil service at 11:00am at the James Crowder Funeral Home, La Marque.
Interment will be at the Houston National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to VFW 8248 La Marque, TX
