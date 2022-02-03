HUNTSVILLE, TX — Gene Leonhardt of Huntsville, Texas passed away January 16th at home with his wife and son by his side. He was born September 11, 1943 in Round Top, Texas to Jacob and Loraine Leonhardt. He was raised in Texas City, Texas.
He served in the United States Air Force as a Fire/Rescue specialist from 1962 until 1966. After leaving the Air Force he started his 36 year career with Marathon Oil as the Fire and Safety Manager and later promoted to Maintenance Supervisor.
He met his wife of 52 years, Verna, in 1968 and they were married in 1969. The greatest joy of the marriage was when their son Sean was born in 1972. Gene spent his younger years fulfilling his "need for speed". He loved racing boats, cars and motorcycles. His great passion was for ski racing where he held the State record for many years as fastest man on water at 104.96 mph.
After retiring they built their home in Elkins Lake in 2006 where he enjoyed golfing with his wife and friends and traveling. He loved to sit on his front porch with his dogs. He said he felt like he was on vacation every day.
Gene succumbed to the many autoimmune diseases he battled for the last 20 years. He said he was going to fight the diseases and he did.
He was preceded in death by his is mother, father and brother Leroy along with Verna's parents. He is survived by his wife Verna, their son Sean and his wife Amy along with other beloved family and friends.
A memorial service will be held February 5th at Sam Houston Funeral Home with visitation from 10am until 11am followed by the service. In lieu of flowers he would wish donations be made to the Vasculitis Foundation or St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Memorial condolences may be made to the family at www.shmfh.com.
