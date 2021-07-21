SANTA FE — Clifford Castleman Reed, Sr.
SANTA FE — Mr. Clifford Castleman Reed, Sr. passed from this life Tuesday morning, July 20, 2021, in Santa Fe.
Born May 21, 1926 in Galveston, Mr. Reed was a resident of Santa Fe since 1965, previously of Galveston. He proudly served his country in the United States Army Air Corps and was a member of the Southwest Football Association Hall Of Fame for 27 years. Clifford was a retired phone repairman and PBX installer with Southwestern Bell and AT&T, an avid deer hunter and enjoyed bowling and flounder gigging, but nothing gave him more joy than spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Castleman and Hazel (Gustafson) Reed; brothers, Hector Reed, Woodson Reed, Fred Reed, John Reed; sisters, Dolores Bach, Gloria Meidam and LaVerne Fruedensprung.
Survivors include his loving wife of over 64 years, Helen M. Reed; sons, Clifford C. Reed, Jr. and wife, Debra of Carmine, Texas, Victor B. Reed, Sr. and wife, Celeste of Glen Rose, Texas; daughters, Hazel Marie Lampton and husband, Robert of Texas City, Barbara Ann Pyle and husband, Edward, Jr. of La Marque, Cheryl Lynn Darling and husband, Arthur Terry, Jr. of Santa Fe; sister, Margie Ross of Pasadena; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m. Friday, July23, 2021, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Reverend David Harris officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Casketbearers will be Clifford Chamberlain, Jack Chamberlain, Jarred Darling, Trey Herm, Justin Reed, Louis Reed, Tony Reed and Victor Reed, Jr. Honorary bearers will be Brett Darling, Terry Arthur Darling and Gerald Reed.
Visitation will be held from 5 — 7 p.m. Thursday at Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, (409) 925-3501, with a Rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Cliffords name to the charity of your choice.
The family would like to extend their gratitude and appreciation to the Loving Hospice Care Team, they were Heaven sent. www.hayesfuneralhome.com
