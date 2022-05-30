Katherine M. Kim Byerley Peden

LEAGUE CITY, TX — Katherine M. Byerley Peden, also known as Kim to family and friends, passed away unexpectedly April 26, 2022 in Houston, Texas.
Kim was born in London, England to TSGT (Ret) Robert S. Byerley and Johanna Whelan Byerley, setting the stage for enjoyment of travel throughout her life. Kim attended schools in Germany, England, and Clear Creek High School in League City, Texas. She enjoyed meeting people from all walks of life and was constantly reading, writing, and learning. Kim had boundless love for her children, grandchildren, and nieces. She also possessed a passion for music and the arts, along with a delightful dry humor. Her love for dogs (especially Staffordshire Bull Terriers), cats, and gardening was well known by all who visited. Her work in the hospitality industry along with her compassion for others resulted in Kim not knowing any strangers - only new friends to meet. She readily made others feel at ease, was quick to laugh, and enjoyed a wonderful Irish wit. Kim always readily offered help to others - whether providing an ear to listen, a place to rest, or time to talk.
Kim is preceded in death by her parents, her brother R. Scott Byerley, and her son Seamus James Simpson.
Kim is survived by her husband, Michael Peden, daughters Siobain Biaza, Carey Biaza Diaz, and grandchildren Isaiah, Maura, Rowan, Luke, and Sayge. Kim is sadly missed by her sister Deirdre McAlpin, cousin Elaine Conran, nieces Sara Lott and Erin McAlpin, nephews, numerous cousins, and relatives along with countless friends. We'll not forget you, Kim!
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations are made in Kim's memory to the Texas Children's Hospital - an important organization to Kim. The link may be found on waystogive.texaschildrens.org noting the honoree as Katherine Byerley.
Kim's funeral mass will be Friday, June 3rd at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Community, 3600 Brinkman St, Houston, TX. Visitation is 10:00 - 10:30am with mass following. Kim's Celebration of Life will be from 1:30pm - 4:30pm at Big Star Bar, 1005 W 19th St, Houston.
