SANTA FE — Mrs. Carolyn Boyd Stevens passed from this life Wednesday evening, November 10, 2020, in League City.
Born November 28, 1934 in Houston, Texas, Mrs. Stevens had been a resident of Santa Fe since 1977, previously of Vidor and Beaumont. She worked as a medical receptionist for Alvin Community Hospital for 20 years. Carolyn was an avid reader who enjoyed playing Pokeno, Bunko and had a passion for collecting.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Erby and Mayme (Bonner) Boyd; husband, Earl Douglas Stevens; sister, Betty Jean Domingue.
Survivors include her children, Curtis Boyd Homuth and wife, Cindy of Port Arthur, Anna Lyn Bowen and husband, Mark of San Leon, Leah Jean Stevens and husband, Cian Cornelius of Santa Fe, Brian Stevens and wife, Tanya of Santa Fe, Jeff Kleist and wife, Mandi; 11 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren.
A private cremation was conducted under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
