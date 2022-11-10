Max J. Montegut, Jr.

TEXAS CITY, TX — Max J. Montegut Jr., 91, passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 9th, 2022.

Maxime Joseph Montegut Jr. was born in New Orleans on March 10th, 1931 to the late Maxime Joseph Montegut Sr. and Anne Agnes Babin. Max Sr's employment with Standard Oil brought the family to Texas City in 1933, where he lived the remainder of his life.

