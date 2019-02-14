Stinson
Memorial services for Lloyd Stinson will be held at 1 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
Durham
Funeral services for Doris Durham will be held at 2 p.m. at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Frwy in Texas City. Graveside rites and interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park cemetery, officiating Dave Messinger.
