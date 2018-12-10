GALVESTON—Richard Rico, Sr. age 80 of Galveston died Wednesday December 5, 2018 at UTMB in Galveston. Funeral services are 6:30pm Wednesday December 12, 2018 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com Visitation will begin at 5:00pm.
Born October 2, 1938 in Seguin, Texas to Catarino Rico and Minnie C. Carrzales Rico, Richard started out his career employed at the City of Galveston then as a boilermaker at Todd’s Shipyard. He worked many years with the ILA and then finished out his working career at UTMB where he retired a second time. He loved football and especially the Dallas Cowboys. May he rest in peace.
Preceded in death by his parents and a sister Beatrice Copado, survivors include sisters Mary Rico Hopkins, Janie Puente and Benina Bustos and husband Israel; numerous nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
