Thomas David Lil Ramsey Ramsey

TEXAS CITY — 1/17/1978- 9/5/2021 Thomas David Ramsey, 43, passed away unexpectedly at Mainland Medical Hospital.
Born in Pasadena, TX, Tommy was the son of Thomas and Linda Ramsey. His father, Thomas Lawrence Ramsey, passed away on 9/27/21. Tommy was an awesome caregiver for his parents for several years.
A beloved father, son, brother, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend. Tommy had his fair share of trials and tribulations: but no matter what phase of his life he was in, he loved his family and friends. He was the baby of the family and was greatly loved and will forever be in our hearts and minds. He will be greatly missed.
Tommy is survived by his mother Linda Ramsey, son Parker Ramsey, sisters Angie Evans and husband Steven, Karen Ramsey, and Tammy Bennett, brother Carl White, nieces Brandy Campbell, MaKenna Evans, Stevie English, Serenity Ruiz, and Savannah Ruiz, nephews Hayden Evans, Guy English, Carl Gorman White, and Justin White, great niece Royce Chatman, and many other relatives and friends.
Tommy was predeceased by, sisters Sheila Campbell and Missy Cole.
Memorial service will be held on 10/16/2021 at 2pm at First Love Church, 2420 36th St North, Texas City, TX (409-945-5683). At Tommy's request he will be cremated and there will be no visitation prior to the service.
