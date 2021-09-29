Billie Beth Hill

TEXAS CITY — Sunrise: 08/21/1936 Sunset 09/24/2021
On August 21, 1936 in Galveston, Texas, a baby girl was born to Roy and Willie Lee Shannon Bell whom they named Billie Beth Bell. She was educated in the La Marque Public School district and graduated from Lincoln High School. Later, she united in marriage to Melvin “Percy” Hill. She moved to Dickinson, Texas with her daughter, Doris Bell Hart. Billie never met a stranger. She had various jobs, which included working for the Sheriff’s Dept & Gaido’s in Galveston and later worked for La Marque ISD as a Crossing Guard until her health began to decline.
She is preceded in death by her parents Roy & Willie Lee Shannon Bell; four brothers, Alfred Kennard, Roy Bell Jr., Roger Bell, Carl Lee Bell; and sister Alice Proctor.
She leaves to cherish her memories; one daughter, Doris Bell Hart; one great-granddaughter whom she raised, Shanette Bell; three grandchildren: Kerry Bell, Lynell Hart, Kimberly Hart; 11 great-grandchildren: Jasmine Hernandez, D’Shauna Hart, Anthony Johnson, Kerry Bell Jr., Briana Hart, Treasure Hart, D’Asia Hart, Ma’Ryia Hart, Kamron Bell, Taylor Hart; five great-great-grandchildren: Derrion Miller, Kiari Sanders, Kamron Williams, Kobi Williams & Romello Lewis; four godchildren: Gina Williams, Chris Williams, Bryan Williams, DeQuincy Bimage; a caring & devoted niece, Sylvia Mercy; good friends: Charles Sharp, AP Miller, Edith Clay, Lucinda Williams, Claudia Vela; and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Homegoing services will be held Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Mainland Funeral Home, 2711 Texas Ave. in La Marque. Visitation services will held at 8:00 AM followed by the funeral service at 10:00 AM. Mrs. Hill will be laid to rest at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster, TX.
