January 4, 1989 - March 24, 2019
It is with great sadness that the family of Capt. Joshua Clayton Curry announces his unexpected passing on March 24, 2019 at the tender age of 30.
Joshua will be lovingly remembered forever by his parents Capt. Walter E. Curry and Julie Curry. His fiance Deborah Dowdy, his son Joshua Clayton Curry Jr., his daughters Sophia May Curry & Amelia Dowdy. He will also forever be remembered by his big brother Walter Scott Curry and little sister Holly May Curry.
Celebration of life for Josh will be held on Sunday, March 31 at 1 p.m. at his house located at 3915 Ave S., Galveston.
To read the complete obituary, please visit www.carnesbrothers.com/obituary/joshua-curry
