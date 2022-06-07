Glenda Joy Joy H. Power Steele Jun 7, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HOUSTON, TX — Our dear mother Glenda Joy Steele aka; Joy H. Power, sadly passed away on July 27, 2020, at the age of 73.She was a wonderful mother who was always there when we needed her. She also had many friends and was a well-loved member of the community in Harris County.She was predeceased by Ronda Simmons, Stephanie Jones and is survived by Gwendolyn J. Simmons, Heidi Jones and Kelly Hardesty.As for Glenda Joy Steele's request, no funeral or memorial service will be held. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesLeague City woman charged with manslaughter over fatal October crashMan pleads guilty to lesser charge over League City shootingBattleship foundation sees 'divine intervention' in dry dock arrival in GalvestonDocuments point to witness in Texas City businessman's deathAfter running to abolish treasurer, Dugie's future paychecks questionedInvestigations ongoing for burglaries at Clear Creek High SchoolGulf Copper dry dock to arrive in port on SaturdayMan shot dead in Texas City suspected in La Marque killingGalveston's summer season gets off to strong start'Guns don’t kill people' is a lie CollectionsCitizen of the Year 2022Star Spangled Carts parade through Galveston to honor military sacrificeIsland summer season kicks off with Galveston Island Beach RevueInsects, invertebrates get the spotlight at Moody Garden’s Rainforest PyramidLocal LULAC Chapter hosts vigil for Uvalde victimsStatue of League City’s namesake dedicatedIn Focus: Guardians 6, Astros 1In Focus: Astros 5, Rangers 2 CommentedQuestion of the week: Should more extensive gun control measures be taken to counteract and prevent events such as mass shootings? (128) 'Guns don’t kill people' is a lie (126) Time for NRA, Americans to say enough on school shootings (86) Guest editorial: The Washington Post says pleas prove Jan. 6 was an insurrection (84) Guest editorial: The New York Times argues US is not ready for the end of Roe v. Wade (73) When is enough, enough? (63) Guest commentary: Beware of ultra-conservatives bearing bogus polls (58) Hybrid work becomes employee expectation for some jobs in Galveston County (56) You can correct all this by voting in November (56) It's a coordinated attempt to take down our republic (47)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.