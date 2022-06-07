Glenda Joy Joy H. Power Steele

HOUSTON, TX — Our dear mother Glenda Joy Steele aka; Joy H. Power, sadly passed away on July 27, 2020, at the age of 73.

She was a wonderful mother who was always there when we needed her. She also had many friends and was a well-loved member of the community in Harris County.

She was predeceased by Ronda Simmons, Stephanie Jones and is survived by Gwendolyn J. Simmons, Heidi Jones and Kelly Hardesty.

As for Glenda Joy Steele's request, no funeral or memorial service will be held.

