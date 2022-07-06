Pedro (Pete) Rivera Ortiz, Sr.

TEXAS CITY, TEXAS — Pedro (Pete) Rivera Ortiz, Sr. 95 of Texas City, Texas passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 surrounded by those who loved him. Services will be held Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at St. Mary's of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church at 11:00am with burial following at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery. A visitation will be held Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home from 5:00pm until 7:00pm with a rosary being recited at 7:00pm.

