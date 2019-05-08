GALVESTON—Frank Duran, age 92, of Galveston passed away Saturday May 4, 2019 at The Rio Care Center in Texas City.
Funeral services are 10:00 a.m. Saturday May 11, 2019 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston with visitation to begin at 9:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Frank was born January 29, 1927 in Galveston to Joe and Mary Kingsbury Duran. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, employed with the ILA Local #20 as a longshoreman for over 37 years and retired for more than 30 years. Frank enjoyed spending time with his family and especially enjoyed his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He liked to take rides around town on his moped and going to Wal-Mart.
Mr. Duran is preceded in death by his parents, wife Linda Duran; daughter Josephine Duran; son Danny Duran; grandson Earl Nash III; sister Consuelo Duran Molina; brothers Mike Duran, Sr., Jesse Duran, Sr. and Joe Duran, Sr.
Survivors include daughters Gloria Lombardi and Linda Nash; son Donald Duran; sister Rosemary Duran Patlan; grandchildren, Michael C. Castaneda, Steven J. Mancillas, Sr. and wife, Francie, Michael J. Lombardi, David W. Nash and wife, Paige, Meghann N. Nash and Renee K. Pruns and husband, Jeremy; great grandchildren, Steven J. Mancillas, Jr., Matthew Mancillas, Michael J. Castaneda, Preston Nash, N. Parker Nash, Devin D. Nash, Abigayle E. Pruns and Addison L. Snover, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers are Steven Mancillas, Michael Lombardi, Michael Castaneda, David Nash, Donald Duran and Jeremy Pruns.
