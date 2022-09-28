Robert Jerome Bobby Janik

SANTA FE — Robert Jerome Janik “Bobby”, 64, of Santa Fe, passed away September 23, 2022 at his home. Robert was born June 20, 1958 to Beverly Ann and Robert B. Janik in Texas City. He was a graduate of Texas A&M University, Class of 1980 where he achieved a Bachelor’s of Science in Animal Science. He retired from Krogers as a manager after 34 years of service and found further success with his own business selling luxury fountains online. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed spending time with his family.

Robert was preceded in death by his sister, Julie Martin.

