Robert Jerome Bobby Janik

SANTA FE — Robert Jerome Janik “Bobby”, 64, of Santa Fe, passed away September 23, 2022 at his home. Robert was born June 20, 1958 to Beverly Ann and Robert B. Janik in Texas City. He was a graduate of Texas A&M University, Class of 1980 where he achieved a Bachelor’s of Science in Animal Science. He retired from Krogers as a manager after 34 years of service and found further success with his own business selling luxury fountains online. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed spending time with his family.
Robert was preceded in death by his sister, Julie Martin.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his father Robert B. Janik; mother Beverly Ann Taylor and husband Thomas; sons Robert Ryan Janik and his fiancé Victoria Masuelli, and Tyler Jordan Janik; sister Darlene Janik Faires and her daughter Mikayla, and Barbara Janik, her partner, Lydia Bierer and her children Crystal and Paul; brothers Roger Janik and wife Susie and their children Penny and Evie, Roy Janik, Jerry Baldwin and wife Theresa and their children Skylar, Hannah, and Laura; brothers-in-law Michael Faires and Jon Martin and his children Alec and Nick; numerous other family and friends.
In his honor, there will be a visitation 5:00 — 7:00 pm, Friday, September 30, 2022 with a vigil/rosary at 7:00 pm, Crowder Funeral Home Chapel, Dickinson. Funeral services will be held 10:00 am, Saturday, October 1, 2022, Crowder Funeral Home Chapel Dickinson. Committal services will be 2:00 pm, Saturday, October 1, 2022, Greenlawn Memorial Park, Rosenburg, TX.
