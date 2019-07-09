Jan Hennig, 73, of Granbury, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Memorial service will be held 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019. For further details, please contact Joann.
Jan was born on June 19, 1946 in Galveston, Texas to Alexander and Esther Strain. She was the baby of three children and the only daughter. She married Gary Lynn Hennig on May 31, 1988 in Fort Worth, TX. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Jan loved fishing for Reds in Galveston every summer with her husband and oldest brother. She was a talented musician and she played piano by ear and wrote music.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Lynn Hennig; her parents; brothers, Daniel Strain and Franklin Delano Strain; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Carl and Faye Hennig.
Jan is survived by her children: daughters, Joann Price and husband Jake, Julie Hazel and husband Barry, Melissa Elaine Sones; daughter-in-law, Chrissy Hennig; sons, Jeff Smith and wife Angela, Scott Hennig and wife Jen, and Bryan Hennig. Also 12 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Sandy Hennig, Deborah Hennig Walters and husband, Michael, and Dot Wilbanks, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins, and friends.
