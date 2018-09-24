Glenn Allen Rossman, 66, was born in Houston,Texas on March 5,1952. He passed away Thursday, September 20, 2018 in Texas City, Texas.
He is preceded in death by parents, Thomas and Patsy Cook.
Glenn is survived by wife of 27 years, Robin Dale Rossman; daughters, Tanesha McKinley and husband Chris of Spring,TX and Amy Rossman of League City, TX; sons, Clinton Dale and wife Daniela of Austin,TX and Lance Dale and wife Colleen of Hockley, TX; grandchildren Hayden, Kaylyn and Grace McKinley of Spring, TX, Ashlyn Sharp, Kylyn Leach, Brayden Ladd of League City, TX, Brodie and Aubrey Dale of Hockley, TX; sisters, Terrie Cook of Friendswood, TX, Pamela Swafford and husband Jimmy of North Richland Hills, TX; brother, David Cook and wife Annie of Friendswood, TX and numerous nieces and nephews.
Honorary pallbearers are Tommy Benbrook, Dana Drew, Fred Forshag, Craig Howard, Mike Matlage, Marty Raymond and Guy Withrow.
A Visitation be held at Carnes Funeral Home-Texas City on Thursday, September 27, 2018 starting at 1:00 p.m. with 2:00 p.m. Memorial Services to follow.
Friends who wish may make memorial gifts to: St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis,TN 38105.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.