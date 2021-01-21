LA MARQUE — “Those we love don’t go away; they walk beside us every single day.”
On January 14, 2021, at age 74, one of the funniest, sweetest, and smartest Legends of La Marque passed away, Emmett John Sullivan. He was born on August 12, 1946 in Princeton, Kentucky but moved down to Galveston County at an early age. He proceeded to live his life as a hardworking, faithful, and God-loving man. Anywhere he went, he had a story to tell or something new to show you. He dedicated most of his days to be a helping hand and cracking jokes to make the next person smile.
He was met at Heaven’s gates by his only daughter, Elvie Ann Sullivan, his mom, Carmen Lucille Sullivan Odinot, his dad, Harlon Edward Sullivan, and his sister, Patricia “Sissy” Ann Porter.
His legacy will continue through the many lives that he impacted everywhere he went.
He was a proud brother to Judy Kay Watts and Harold Edward Sullivan.
This strong-headed, caring, & God-fearing man has left a permanent impact on our hearts and will be deeply missed by his best friend, love of his life, and wife, Jeanette Sullivan.
He cherished his role of grandfather and dedicated his life to raise two granddaughters, Adriauna and Angelica, as his own.
The family would like to thank everyone for all the love and support received during this challenging time. A Special thank you to Virginia Driver for being an extra set of helping hands, eyes, & ears whenever needed and another special thank you to Brenda Mouton, Chester Alaniz, and Connie Ervin for always being just a call away.
His beautiful soul and genuine spirit will be deeply missed.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque with Minister Thomas Custer officiating.
