JoAnn Abbott
JoAnn Abbott, 93, of Texas City, Texas passed away Monday, September 21, 2020. Services will be held at a later date with Emken-Linton Funeral Home.
Charles Fred Alexander, Sr.
Charles Fred Alexander, Sr., 80, passed away on September 22, 2020 at HCA Mainland Hospital. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the professional care of WYNN FUNERAL HOME (409)6211677).
Johnase Edwards
GALVESTON—Johnase Edwards, 53, departed this life on Monday, September 21, 2020, at her residence. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Ernest D. Perkins
GALVESTON—Ernest D. Perkins, age 64, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 at UTMB Hospital. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.