JoAnn Abbott

JoAnn Abbott, 93, of Texas City, Texas passed away Monday, September 21, 2020. Services will be held at a later date with Emken-Linton Funeral Home.

Charles Fred Alexander, Sr.

Charles Fred Alexander, Sr., 80, passed away on September 22, 2020 at HCA Mainland Hospital. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the professional care of WYNN FUNERAL HOME (409)6211677).

Johnase Edwards

GALVESTON—Johnase Edwards, 53, departed this life on Monday, September 21, 2020, at her residence. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470

Ernest D. Perkins

GALVESTON—Ernest D. Perkins, age 64, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 at UTMB Hospital. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.

