Frank Demond Kelley is the son of James Frank & Vanessa Kelley, Sr. of Hitchcock, TX. Demond was a 2005 graduate of La Marque High School.
A Public Viewing will be held on Friday, January 18, 2019 at 6:00 P.M. followed by A Service to Celebrate Demond’s Life at 7:00 P.M. Both Services will be held at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, 6333 Hwy 6, Hitchcock, TX. Rev. William Randall will be the Celebrant.
Memorials may be sent to Carnes Funeral Home 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, TX 77591.
