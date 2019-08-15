Jason “Fathead” Alfred Manis, 49, of Texas City, Texas passed away August 3, 2019.
He is survived by his parents, Sonny and Barbara Manis; and his son, Eli Manis; as well as his brothers, Charles, Mark, and Buster; and by his sisters, Sharon, Shelia, and Cathy. Jason had a special relationship with every one of his nieces and nephews, extended family, and his friends.
Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested a monetary donation which will go in direct support of Jason’s 16-year old son, Eli to Amoco Credit Union in Texas City.
