Allen Jr.
Viewing service for Emery Allen Jr. will be held today at 2:00pm at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City, TX.
Bob
Funeral service for Sara Bob will be held today at 11:00am at First Love Church in Texas City, TX.
Brown
Funeral service for Roshanda Brown will be held today at 11:00am at Westward Church of Christ in Texas City, TX. Burial will follow at Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock, TX under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Daniels
Celebration of life service for Ronald Daniels will be held today at 11:00am at Carnes Funeral home in Texas City, TX. Burial will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster, TX.
Moore
Funeral service for Bobby Moore will be held today at 10:00am at Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in Texas City, TX under the direction of Bay Area Funeral Directors.
Ray
Celebration of life service for Joyce Ray will be held today at 12:00pm at Mainland Funeral Home. Due to the circumstances the celebration of life service will be for Family only.
Thornton
Funeral service for Lee Thornton will be held today at 12:00pm at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary in Galveston, TX. Interment will follow at Lake Cemetery.
