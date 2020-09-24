Giovanni Cruz Torres, a freshman at Texas City High school passed away on September 19, 2020 at the age of 14 years old from an unexpected accident.
He was born on March 29, 2006 in The Woodlands, Texas to his loving mother, Erica Roberts, caring father, Cruz Mario Torres, and big sister, Joannie Alexus Torres.
He blessed everyone around him with his zest for life. He could accomplish anything he put his mind too. Including all the construction projects he did as a young kid with his dad.
He was a comedian, always finding a way to make those around him laugh. He spent his free time hanging out with his friends and family, playing video games, and bunco nights at the church. He could not pass up a grilled cheese, made with love by his grandmother, or a big gulp Dr. Pepper.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Erica Roberts.
Giovanni is survived by his father Cruz Mario Torres, his best friend and sister, Alexus Torres, brother, Gauge Hubbard, brother, Marcus Torres, paternal grandma, Maria Gaytan-Rocha, maternal grand momma, Connie Duke, maternal great grandmother, Joan Roberts; multiple aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A visitation will be on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 11:00am – 1:00pm at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque with the funeral service at 1:00pm with Pastor Doug McBrayer officiating.
