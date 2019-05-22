HOUSTON—Angela Renee Jones, 57, passed away May 17, 2019, at Memorial Hermann in Houston, TX.
The family invites you to join them as they celebrate her life on Friday, May 24, 2019, beginning with a visitation at 10:00 a.m. followed by a service at 11:00 a.m. at the Mt Olive Baptist Church (3602 Sealy.) with Rev. N. D Burkley host pastor, Rev Nathanael Brown, officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
She is survived by her daughter, Anjayla; two sisters, four brothers, nephews, nieces, and many friends.
See her full obit and send condolences at: www.fieldsjohnson.com
