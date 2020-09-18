Jack J. Kivch, Jr. of La Marque, Texas passed away at the Rio Medical Center in Texas City on September 15, 2020. He was born in Galveston, TX on May 3, 1926, to parents, Elizabeth Petriach Kivch and Jack J. Kivch, Sr. of Galveston.
His childhood was spent in Galveston where he enjoyed many boyhood summers crabbing, swimming, and fishing. Jack graduated from Kirwin High. He proudly served in the United States Army for four years and sustained injuries serving his country. After his discharge from service, he became employed with Paramount Interstate Theaters in Galveston for five years. He married and made their home in La Marque, TX.
Jack was a volunteer at Camp Wallace helping Paramount start up the cold storage and keeping it in excellent operation for the victims of the 1947 Texas City explosion. He remained at the location approximately three months. He left his position with Interstate Theaters and began another chapter of his life as chief operator with Monsanto Chemical.
Jack had a great love for repairing items that he thought was salvageable. He made his dream a reality by owing his own company building industrial air conditioning units, air handlers and trailers. His company was named Mobile Air conditioning until sold in 1981.
Jack was never to tired or so busy that he could not find time to volunteer in numerous community projects. He loved spending his time in the community and donating to many organizations such as La Marque Police Department, churches, and he sponsored many baseball teams. Jack was an honoree member of Crime Stoppers of La Marque, an honoree member of La Marque Fire Fighters, member of the La Marque plumbing board over 52 plus years, served as a La Marque City Council Board Member for six years, and volunteered with the Miss Texas pageants and played Santa Claus for 55 years in various Christmas parades.
The last eleven years he had numerous surgeries and lived with continuous pain, without complaining. Jack received loving help and care from Robert W. Corbett, A & A Machine Company, Billie and Lee lambert. The Rio Medical Center in Texas City had been his home for the last two years because he became confined to a wheelchair and needed daily physical therapy.
Jack, a man of great compassion, honor, integrity, and love for everyone. He always had a very kind good heart with a great sense of humor. The loss of this wonderful person, so full of life, will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Jack’s company provided air conditioning to name a few not counting the rodeos, the chemical plants thru out the United States and overseas. As well as the movie sets for Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, Urban Cowboy, and Close Encounters of the Third Kind as well as many other movies. He provided the AC to Presley's Graceland in Memphis, Tenn., and Vanderbilt Hospital.
Jack has been a guest of President George H. Bush and Barbara, and President Ronald Regan and Nancy, both in Austin, as well as a guest of President Johnson and Lady Bird in their home near Austin, TX.
Preceded in death by daughter, Jovan Kivch, and parents.
He is survived by children, Ricky, Carolyn, Daniel, and Debra; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren; a brother Adolph and sister, Mary Helen.
Graveside Services will be 12:30pm on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the Houston National Cemetery with the United States Army providing Honors.
Donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
