LEAGUE CITY — Maryann Fort passed peacefully at her home in League City surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Maryann was born in Galveston on November 21, 1947. She attended and graduated from Dominican High School in Galveston in 1966 and went on to attend Lamar University, where she obtained a Bachelor's of Science in Biology and Chemistry in 1970. She worked for Monsanto and retired from Shell Chemical Company in 1998. Maryann is a member of Unity Bay Area Houston and the Dominican Alumni Association. Her hobbies include attending grandchildren's sporting events, crocheting and reading with friends, and enjoying her book club. She enjoyed cooking for family and friends and had endless recipes that she shared.
Maryann was preceded in death by her father, Edmund Vearl Fort; mother, Josephine Dombrower Fort; and brothers, Edmund, James and Robert Fort.
She is survived by her son, Aaron Fort, and wife, Reine; grandson, Dyllan McGregor, and wife, Adria; granddaughters, Alyssa and Katie Fort; great grandson, Brody McGregor; and many extended family, including Jason and Joshua Whitmore and friends.
Maryann's family will receive visitors from 5:00 until 7:00 pm, Sunday, April 3 at Malloy & Son Funeral Home in Galveston. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 am, Monday, April 4, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home in Galveston with burial following at Lakeview Cemetery.
