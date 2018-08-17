SANTA FE—Mrs. Kathleen Paige Bland, 56, went to be with her Lord on Monday, August 13, 2018, in Texas City.
Born March 28, 1962 in Texas City, Mrs. Bland had lived most of her life in this area. Kathy enjoyed having people in her home and often had friends and family over for Thanksgiving and always made pecan pies and rum balls to share with her longtime friends during the holidays. She enjoyed going out to dinner, shopping for antiques, going to rodeos, casinos and taking cruises with Mike and her friends.
Survivors include her loving husband of 37 years, Mike Bland; father, Frank Ferguson; sons, Craig and his wife, Michelle, Matthew and his wife, Brittany; sister; Cheryl; grandchildren, Tyler, Laney, Sydney and Garrett.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 20, 2018, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor Yohan Baek officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Craig Bland, Garrett Bland, Matthew Bland, John Dobbs, Mark Gates and Louis Peralta. Honorary bearers will be Brandon Aldous and Nonie Carnett.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.