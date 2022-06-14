Irma Linda Nini Villanueva

GALVESTON, TX — On Wednesday, June 8, 2022, Irma “Nini” Villanueva was called home to her heavenly Father, at home surrounded by family. She was born in Galveston on April 9, 1951 to Toribio G. Serenil and Mary Lucy Velasquez-Serenil.
Irma married the love of her life, Joaquin, in 1994. The two were madly in love and referred to one another as “Vida.” Joaquin said she was not only his wife, but his best friend. He jokes that she was known as “Mamoo No No!” Irma’s daughters refer to their mother as the strongest woman in the world who they were lucky to inherit their strength from. From her battle with breast cancer that started back in 2003, to life’s daily curve balls, Irma always found a way to remain resilient and strong for her family. A day will not go by that Irma won’t be missed by all that knew her. To know her, was to love her because she had such an infectious personality. She enjoyed her frequent trips to her second home in Mexico, dancing, singing, crocheting blankets for her family, playing BINGO, Loteria, bowling, traveling, and attending her grandchildren’s many sports and school functions.
Irma retired as a Lending Specialist from AMOCO Federal Credit Union in 2001, after 31 years of service. In her time with AMOCO, she made a lasting impression on everyone around her. From her fierce dance moves at the company Christmas parties, to her constant in-the-office snacking, she was lovingly coined “Chihuahua” by her co-workers. She was the life of the party, no matter where she was!
Irma is preceded in death by parents, Toribio and Mary Serenil; brother, Manual Serenil, and Father-in- law; Joaquin Villanueva Sr. She is survived by her “Vida”/husband, Joaquin Villanueva; mother-in-law, Natividad Villanueva; children: Belinda Garcia; Adrienne (Jason Putnal); Melissa (Shaun Vasquez); Monica (Jose Vargas); Veronica (James Faust); and David Villanueva; siblings/in-laws: Diamantina Mata; Mary Vasquez; Dorie Ortiz; Lolly (Daniel Ortega); Eloy (Daniel Serenil); Kathleen Serenil; Mike (Teresa Villanueva); Susie (Amador Briones); Alice (Paul Mendoza); and Juanita Cruz. Irma also leaves behind numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews who she will continue to watch over while she is in Heaven.
Visitation will be at Carnes Funeral Home (3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, TX 77591) on Thursday, June 16, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with a rosary starting at 6:00 p.m. A chapel funeral service will be held Friday, June 17, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. with a graveside service at 11:30 a.m. at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery.
Please visit Irma's webpage at www.carnesfuneralhome.com.
